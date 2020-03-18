IT Project Manager

We are looking for a Project Manager who will be part of the vital link between our Customer & Virtual team and clients. Supporting and contributing to the management of projects, timelines, budgets and operational tasks of our software products.The role is responsible for managing projects, task deliveries, resource planning and prioritising accordingly with the team members.Coordinate internal resources and third parties/vendorsManage several projects concurrently (multi-tasking)Ensure that all projects are delivered on-time, within scope and within budgetDeveloping project scopes and objectives, involving all relevant stakeholdersEnsure resource availability and allocationDevelop and maintain detailed plan to track progressProvide timeline and budget reports to ClientsManage key deliverables/tasks with internal teamMeasure project performance using appropriate systems, tools and techniquesReport and escalate to management as neededManage the relationship with the client and all stakeholdersPerform risk management to minimize project risksEstablish and maintain relationships with third parties/vendorsManage operational activities, including user requests and system improvementsKey Competencies and QualificationsMatricFormal Tertiary QualificationCertified Scrum MasterScrum Master an advantagePMP / PRINCE II certification is a plusExperienced using JIRA for Scrum and Kanban boardsAt least 6 years work experience in an IT Project Manager roleProven experience in project/task managementStrong written and verbal communication skillsBe well organized and understand the product development processExperience in the listed responsibility areas will be to your advantageStrengthsThe natural tendency to take ownership and responsibility (Owner-Manager Culture)The ability to make quick, sound decisionsThe ability to form relationships with clients and fellow colleaguesStrong planning, organisational and budgeting skillsExcellent communication skills (Written & Verbal)Be motivating, inspiring and influentialAbove all, be passionate about what you doSend a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

