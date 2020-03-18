. Net Developer (Intermediate)

What will you do?

  • Interpret specifications
  • Maintain existing programmes according to change requests
  • Produce appropriate software programs that satisfy the specifications
  • Test own programs / artefacts to ensure correctness
  • Test Interfaces to other systems
  • Debugging of programs
  • Provide test information to Testers
  • Implement changes into the Production environment
  • Document changes implemented as well as programs
  • Problem solving and user assistance (functional)
  • Technical support / assistance to others on own programs / systems
  • Provide support (if and when applicable)
  • Correct errors / bugs in production
  • What will make you successful in this role?

Qualifications:

  • Grade 12
  • Information Technology Qualification (degree or diploma) will be strongly recommendable

Experience:

  • Minimum of 3 years’ experience in Software Development
  • Proven record of exceptional work performance
  • Experience with Agile methodologies will be a strong recommendation

Knowledge:

Understanding of Microsoft C# in the context of the Microsoft.NET frameworkBasic understanding of UML (Class, Activity, Entity Relation Diagrams, etc.)Understanding of OO concepts, design principles and patternsGood knowledge of the following technologies will be a strong recommendation:

  • .NET C#
  • ASP
  • LinQ
  • ADO
  • SQL
  • MVC
  • Problem Analysis & problem solving techniques
  • High level understanding of Enterprise Test Methodology

