. Net Developer (Intermediate)

What will you do?

Interpret specifications

Maintain existing programmes according to change requests

Produce appropriate software programs that satisfy the specifications

Test own programs / artefacts to ensure correctness

Test Interfaces to other systems

Debugging of programs

Provide test information to Testers

Implement changes into the Production environment

Document changes implemented as well as programs

Problem solving and user assistance (functional)

Technical support / assistance to others on own programs / systems

Provide support (if and when applicable)

Correct errors / bugs in production

What will make you successful in this role?

Qualifications:

Grade 12

Information Technology Qualification (degree or diploma) will be strongly recommendable

Experience:

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in Software Development

Proven record of exceptional work performance

Experience with Agile methodologies will be a strong recommendation

Knowledge:

Understanding of Microsoft C# in the context of the Microsoft.NET frameworkBasic understanding of UML (Class, Activity, Entity Relation Diagrams, etc.)Understanding of OO concepts, design principles and patternsGood knowledge of the following technologies will be a strong recommendation:

.NET C#

ASP

LinQ

ADO

SQL

MVC

Problem Analysis & problem solving techniques

High level understanding of Enterprise Test Methodology

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position