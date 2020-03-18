Rand Show postponed

The Rand Show, scheduled to take place from at Nasrec 8 April to 13 April, has been postponed. A new date will be announced later.

Craig Newman, CEO Johannesburg Expo Centre and Rand Show director, states: “As one of this country’s longest running events, we’ve been through a lot, standing side by side with our fellow South Africans. We are an integral part of the community and its spirit.

“After listening to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on Sunday, and in the best interests of our community, we have decided to postpone the show.

“The event will be rescheduled at a later stage and will be done in consensus with government.

“We believe this decision to be in the best interest of our nation,” he adds. “We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the postponement but remain committed to hosting the show at a time when all South Africans can attend and enjoy the Rand Show, without any concern for their personal health or safety.”