Senior Java Developer

Purpose of the Job:

As the senior Java developer you need to have a deep specialised in preferably Hybris eCommerce or other eCommerce Platforms, and be able to provide technical solutions to enterprise problems.

As the senior Java developer you would need to mentor other developers to allow us to create a high performing Hybris team by applying Development principles, as well, be responsible for setting up of the design patterns, libraries, frameworks and processes. You have to be aware how the organization and business partners work and be able to adapt, within the frameworks, to deliver.

Job Objectives KPA 1: Configuration and creation of technical components and services required to deliver online customer facing features:

Analyse and understand business requirements in the context of the current business environment in conjunction with Product Manager, Business Analysts and Solution Architects.

Develop and document design and maintain source base.

Create conceptual, logical and physical solutions, using appropriate coding techniques and methodologies.

Identify suitable coding solution(s) and alternatives that address the business needs/requirements of key stakeholders from the business, solution delivery and operations areas.

Develop solutions according to standards and best practice for front-end, back-end and integration to other solutions.

Maintain development principles and quality compliance criteria to deliver according to commitments.

Integrate design for maintainability, scalability and efficiency.

Coordinate with Architects and business stakeholders to determine functionalities.

Complete deliverables throughout the system development life cycle for compliance according to agreed plan.

Work within the frameworks of both waterfall SDLC and Agile (SCRUM) methodologies.

Work as part of a team without close supervision.

Experiencing preferred in true cloud architecture, preferably AWS.

KPA 2: Successful delivery of development projects and changes as required:

Thoughtful and clear understanding of program and project goals and needs.

Engagement with different stakeholders.

Identification and prioritization of project risks.

Perform code reviews.

Provide active technical advice to team, IT and internal stakeholders.

Detect critical deficiencies and recommend improvements.

Setup best practices and processes for new team.

KPA 3: Provide technical input into online channel evolution by keeping up to date with relevant technology:

Play an important role in maintaining best of breed development standards for online technologies and solutions.

Research, understand and stay up to date with current trends in online channels and related Information Technology.

Actively share insights and information with relevant stakeholders and team.

Adhere to best practices and processes for the team.

Technical competency preferred in SAP Hybris technology stack or otherwise Spring Framework.

KPA 4: Upskilling and development

Upskil skills in SAP Hybris technology stack.

Qualifications Diploma /Degree in Information Systems / B.Sc Computer Science (or similar)

Matric with experience equal to three times the number of years study specified

Experience 5 -8 years eCommerce – preferably SAP Hybris Commerce development.

Bonus: Hybris Marketing, SAP Cloud 4 Service, SAP Customer Activity Repository, SAP ERP

5 -8 years being the senior developer within a development team

5 -8 years in software development and testing

5 -8 years of working on projects in both Agile and DevOps

3 + years in cloud solutions (advantageous)

Knowledge and Skills 5+ years Ant, Maven or Gradle Build Tools

5+ years in distributed source control systems, like GIT

5+ years JavaScript, XHTML, HTML5, CSS, Java 8 Object Orientation Programming

5+ years Cloud Services (AWS Lamda)

5+ years Strong understanding of web services (SOAP and Rest) (Desirable)

3+ years Hands on experience in a DevOps environment

