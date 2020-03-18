Senior SQL Developer

Role: SQL Software developer (Supply Chain/ inventory and forecasting applications and licensed software) and Applications support

Our client is the Africa business for a Global consulting and technology business. They provide service-driven supply chain planning and demand analytics software.

Their inventory software assist customers in achieving their target services levels while optimizing inventory, predicting change and optimising end to end supply chain performance.

Working with a number of industry partners and software solutions, they are able to offer a truly end-to-end solution.

POSITION: Azure specialist | SQL Developer | applications support | Infrastructure support

The team IT specialist is responsible for Azure management, Generla IT/ Infrtasurture, Software integration between client propriertay systems and the companies Application software, and staging DB development.

This is a great opportunity to work with a tightly-knit team where you can really expand your technical stack and be creative.

REQUIREMENTS:

– B. Tech IT (or comparable Degree in Industrial and systems engineering/ Supply Chain management) AND relevant work experience (3+ years);

– Azure management

– Very strong SQl skills

– Database design and transact SQL (MS SQL);

– Qlikview developer skills advantageous;

– General IT ( SFTP. Ports, Security)

– Windows/ MS Task scheduler automation

– Previous experience in supportingand impelementing Logstics Software tools ( Replenishment/ S&OP, Inventory, WMS etc ) is an advantage.

– Big data knowldege or exposure will be an advanatge

RESPONSIBILITIES

– General IT / Infrastructure:Creat new servers in Azure as required

– Azure server schedule, manage user accounts on VMS, control open ports and netwrok securities

– Software Integration including Setup SFTP accounts for each client, manage data transfer, build MPS DB’s on client side,trouble shoot failures in data transfer process

– DB Development (SQL) including rollouts of new functions to all client DB’s

– Build new standard functionalities in staging environments, manage and develop central reporting DB, build custom procs for consultants when complexity is high

You must have:

– Ability to handle and resolve recurring problems.

– Strong interpersonal skills – must be able to interact well with internal staff.

– Self-motivated, self-disciplined and have good time management;

– Able to meet deadlines and work under pressure;

– Be able to work in a larger development team that focus on different platforms;

– Passionate about technology and naturally innovative

Salary range between R45 000 and R65 000 gross total cost to company per month plus excellent bonus structure which can add up to 20 – 30% over and above your annaul gauranteed salary.

Salary parameters are guides only

