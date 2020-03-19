Content Developer

Have you recently graduated with your Degree in English, Linguistics, Education or have a general BA Humanities qualification? Our client is seeking your expertise to join their content developing team that designs content for the educational field. If you meet the following requirements, then this could be the perfect opportunity for you to start your working career.REQUIREMENTSDegree in Social Science, English, Media, Education or related fieldPrevious lecturing/teaching/tutoring experienceComputer knowledge including MS Office and the Internet is a prerequisiteExperience in academic writingComprehensive knowledge of academic research processes and conventionsDUTIESEvaluate authors' work (including textbook and study guide material) and provide constant assistance and feedbackRewrite sections of authors' material (including textbook and study guide material) if necessary, to improve the quality thereofEvaluate academic exercises and memorandaRevise and design academic exercises and memorandaConduct research and write academic material in-houseAssist in the creation of textbook outlines and author briefsProduce scripts based on textbook content to a high standard to facilitate learningTransferring information from academic texts in creative ways to create and scaffold unique online learning experiencesMake content understandable, interactive and engagingCreate content that can be applied to real-life scenariosCopy-edit and review scriptsSalary: R12000 – R14000 dependant on experience

