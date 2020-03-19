Cyber Security Manager

Mar 19, 2020

Experience & Qualifications:

  • The position will require an incumbent with a minimum of a CISSP (certified information systems security professional) or CISM (certified information security manager) and a CISA (certified information systems auditor) would be advantageous
  • The incumbent will be required to have a minimum of 4 years’ experience in a similar role
  • Experience in providing input into, managing, implementing the company Information and Cyber Security plan
  • Excellent Understanding of ISO27001/2, NIST and SCF Information Security Standards and Implementation
  • Experience administering an information security programme is desirable

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Maintain ISMS policies, process and procedures to protect the company’s data in a manner that is compliant with legislation, regulations and professional standards
  • Scheduling and documentation of all ISG Meetings (e.g. Agenda, Minutes, Actions)
  • Coordinate the production of all relevant reports and statistical analysis required for ISMS SteerCo / Management Review meetings
  • Maintain and update content of ISMS Action Logs (e.g. Security Incident Log, Security Corrective and Preventative Action Logs, Documentation Reviews) Ensure that IAG and CSIRT processes are functioning effectively
  • Initiate information security awareness and training initiatives among the company users
  • Provide SME skills and mentorship to the operational security team as well as collaboration with infrastructure teams
  • Interfacing and Coordination with the IT Governance and Risk Manager
  • Perform on-going information security risk assessments and internal audits to ensure systems are protected
  • Manage the relationship with 3rd party vendors to improve and maintain security within the organization
  • Lead the incident response team to contain, investigate and prevent potential computer security breaches
  • Implement the defined Security Awareness and Training Campaigns
  • Assist the security operations team with BAU activities as and when is required
  • Support Projects that require a security oversight, consultative input and research
  • Ensure that Security Compliance aligns with strategic objectives and compliance requirements
  • Identify key security risks to Project Governance by providing a documented risk assessment
  • Ensure security risks are monitored and managed throughout the project lifecycle
  • Input into the Security Reference Architecture; Research, Development and Proof of Value testing into current and emerging Security Solutions
  • Input into the IT Service Continuity requirements along with Cyber scenario simulation testing

Skills and Competencies:

  • IT and Systems Skills and Knowledge A broad technical knowledge of information systems / security / infrastructure / networking solutions
  • Analytical Skills Excellent problem-solving skills (ability to resolve complex problems)
  • The ability to provide innovative solutions
  • Ability to weigh business risk against which relevant and appropriate security measures will be provided
  • Personal Skills and Abilities Strong collaboration and stakeholder engagement skills
  • Meticulous attention to detail
  • Ability to work under pressure to strict deadlines
  • Trustworthiness- Protecting the Security of the company by recognising potential issues
  • Understanding of role and dealing with possible conflicts of interest within the division & customers
  • Ability to work towards team and individual targets
  • Building and maintaining effective working relationships, both internal and external
  • Excellent time management skills
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills
  • Ability to work independently as well as part of a team
  • Ability to handle diverse activities; Ability to understand new systems quickly; Project management ability is recommended

