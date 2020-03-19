Data Analyst (II)

Data Analyst

R360k + Bonus + Awesome Benefits

Cape Town

Amazing career opportunity with a FinTech who are seeking to employ a Data Analyst reporting to the Head of Product and be responsible for the development and execution of the Business Intelligence Strategy across marketing, product and finance.

Being a mobile-only transactional data business, the successful candidate will have huge quantities of data from multiple sources to manage, model and interpret. In order to give meaningful insights so that the business can respond at light speed to customers and future needs.

Work Experience and Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in a Quantitative field.

Proficient in Excel, SQL and JQL OR JavaScript.

Knowledge of programming languages like Python R.

1/+ years’ experience in data modelling.

Please apply online.

