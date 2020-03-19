Our client is urgently seeking a skilled Developer with the following skills:
- Understanding of Microsoft C# in the context of the Microsoft.NET framework
- Basic understanding of UML (Class, Activity, Entity Relation Diagrams, etc.)
- Understanding of OO concepts, design principles and patterns
- Good knowledge of the following technologies will be a strong recommendation:
- .NET C#
- ASP
- LinQ
- ADO
- SQL
- MVC
- Problem Analysis & problem solving techniques
- High level understanding of Enterprise Test Methodology
You should possess:
- Minimum of 3 years’ experience in Software Development
- Proven record of exceptional work performance
- Experience with Agile methodologies will be a strong recommendation
The Role will entail:
- Interpret specifications
- Maintain existing programmes according to change requests
- Produce appropriate software programs that satisfy the specifications
- Test own programs / artefacts to ensure correctness
- Test Interfaces to other systems
- Debugging of programs
- Provide test information to Testers
- Implement changes into the Production environment
- Document changes implemented as well as programs
- Problem solving and user assistance (functional)
- Technical support / assistance to others on own programs / systems
- Provide support (if and when applicable)
- Correct errors / bugs in production
In addition to the above, the ideal candidate will be able to build and maintain relationships, have a strong team work and Quality Assurance orientation. You must posses be customer service centric and results driven. For more information, please contact Hasiena