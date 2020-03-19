Developer

Mar 19, 2020

Our client is urgently seeking a skilled Developer with the following skills:

  • Understanding of Microsoft C# in the context of the Microsoft.NET framework

  • Basic understanding of UML (Class, Activity, Entity Relation Diagrams, etc.)

  • Understanding of OO concepts, design principles and patterns

  • Good knowledge of the following technologies will be a strong recommendation:

    • .NET C#

    • ASP

    • LinQ

    • ADO

    • SQL

    • MVC

  • Problem Analysis & problem solving techniques

  • High level understanding of Enterprise Test Methodology

You should possess:

  • Minimum of 3 years’ experience in Software Development

  • Proven record of exceptional work performance

  • Experience with Agile methodologies will be a strong recommendation

The Role will entail:

  • Interpret specifications

  • Maintain existing programmes according to change requests

  • Produce appropriate software programs that satisfy the specifications

  • Test own programs / artefacts to ensure correctness

  • Test Interfaces to other systems

  • Debugging of programs

  • Provide test information to Testers

  • Implement changes into the Production environment

  • Document changes implemented as well as programs

  • Problem solving and user assistance (functional)

  • Technical support / assistance to others on own programs / systems

  • Provide support (if and when applicable)

  • Correct errors / bugs in production

In addition to the above, the ideal candidate will be able to build and maintain relationships, have a strong team work and Quality Assurance orientation.  You must posses be customer service centric and results driven. For more information, please contact Hasiena

