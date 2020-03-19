Developer

Our client is urgently seeking a skilled Developer with the following skills:

Understanding of Microsoft C# in the context of the Microsoft.NET framework

Basic understanding of UML (Class, Activity, Entity Relation Diagrams, etc.)

Understanding of OO concepts, design principles and patterns

Good knowledge of the following technologies will be a strong recommendation: .NET C# ASP LinQ ADO SQL MVC

Problem Analysis & problem solving techniques

High level understanding of Enterprise Test Methodology

You should possess:

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in Software Development

Proven record of exceptional work performance

Experience with Agile methodologies will be a strong recommendation

The Role will entail:

Interpret specifications

Maintain existing programmes according to change requests

Produce appropriate software programs that satisfy the specifications

Test own programs / artefacts to ensure correctness

Test Interfaces to other systems

Debugging of programs

Provide test information to Testers

Implement changes into the Production environment

Document changes implemented as well as programs

Problem solving and user assistance (functional)

Technical support / assistance to others on own programs / systems

Provide support (if and when applicable)

Correct errors / bugs in production

In addition to the above, the ideal candidate will be able to build and maintain relationships, have a strong team work and Quality Assurance orientation. You must posses be customer service centric and results driven. For more information, please contact Hasiena

