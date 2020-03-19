DevOps Engineer

Cape Town

An international organisation in the Leisure industry are urgently looking to hire a DevOps Engineer to join their team in Cape Town permanently. If you are a motivated individual and are looking to be part of a Global team working on cool and exciting projects then this opportunity is for you!

Required experience:

5+ years experience in development and operations

Proficient in at least 5 of the following: Powershell, Python, Octopus, Bamboo, Rancher, Docker and Kubernetes

Previous experience with software development, infrastructure development or development and operations

Knowledge of scripting languages such as Java, JavaScript, Perl, Ruby, Python, PHP, Groovy, Bash

Experience with project management and workflow tools such as Jira

Strong experience with Linux-based infrastructure, Linux/ Unix administration/ Microservices/ Docker/ IIS/ Window Server

Proficient in spoken and written English

What they offer:

Competitive Salary

Medical aid and provident fund

Flexible hours

Possibility of remote work

Career progression

Fantastic work environment

To discuss this new opportunity in more detail, please contact Liana Robson on (contact number) or send your latest CV to (email address).

While we aim to respond to each application, this is not always possible. Please consider your application unsuccessful if you have not heard from us within 2 weeks of your application.

