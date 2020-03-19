Senior ASP.NET Developer

ASP.NET Developer – Cape Town, SA
The Company
This company is focused on fighting and eliminating corruption across South Africa.
They have a new position for a .Net Developer to join their well-established, growing company embarking on an exciting journey of developing Web-based API’s and distributing them to 30 countries.
Your responsibilities will include:
- Extending and maintaining software
- Developing Web-based APIs
- Software design & implementation using OOP techniques
- Work with ASP.Net and C#/VB.Net – legacy code maintained in VB.Net
- Application development within the web environment
***You must have at least 3 years of solid experience with the below technologies***
Skill and Requirements:
- Net / .NET Core
- C#
- HTML/CSS
- JavaScript
Knowledge of Knockout/Angular/jQuery are advantageous but not required within this application as you will receive on the job training
Qualifications:
- Sc in Computer Science
OR
- National Diploma in Information Technology
You must have the ability to:
- Learn & take on new challenges
- Work in a dynamic and constantly changing environment
- Deliver best of breed solutions
- Have a strong sense of ownership, urgency & drive
- Have good interpersonal skills
Benefits
- Birthday leave
- Team building activities – Quad biking, Braai’s
- Casual dress code
- Regular catered company lunches
