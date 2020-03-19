Senior Wintel System Engineer

This includes recommendation, configuration, installation, support and deployment of all servers, including operating systems and management tools and associated software applications supported by the ICT Group. The role also ensures the stable operation of infrastructure software and monitoring toolsets to ensure high levels of availability and security of the Wintel platform. The role is the primary operational engagement point with outsourced vendor technical resources.Experience & Qualifications:

College diploma or university degree in the field of computer science and / or a relevant combination of equivalent training and work experience.

ITIL Certified (desirable) Certifications, technical training or experience with Windows Server and Microsoft Active Directory.

MCSE, MCP, VMware VCP and/or other relevant certification is required. CCNA or equivalent with experience in Cisco and HP environment is desirable 3-5 years Enterprise-class Wintel Administration experience Several Years Active Directory administration and design.

Extensive Wintel administration and implementation experience in administering a VMware Infrastructure and ideally SRM.

Microsoft SharePoint and Exchange 2010 experience is desirable

Duties and Responsibilities:

Strategy & Planning Engineering, designing, configuring, installing, integrating, maintaining, and troubleshooting of enterprise Server System technology and server administration Assessment and optimization of the server system.

Planning technology roadmaps for Wintel, VM, AD & Management Tools services.

Monitors disk capacity and CPU performance in providing optimum user performance.

Develop, implement and maintain policies, procedures and associated training plans for server systems operation.

Develop technical specifications and business cases to support new service acquisitions.

Maintain industry knowledge on industry trends and new services i.e. Cloud computing, virtualization Develop, manage and architect methods of patch management, server hardening and operational efficiencies.

Assist Infrastructure Manager to develop and refine Wintel platform roadmap Acquisition & Deployment May act as Infrastructure lead for major IT projects and participates as subject matter expert for projects.

Establish and maintain service level agreements with outsourced vendors.

Operational Management Assist outsourced service providers to administer server environments, including supporting specific Enterprise Technologies such as Exchange, Mobile Device Technology, VMware, Active Directory, SharePoint, file shares, web services (IIS), and windows networking and management services.

Respond to all systems alerts – error indicators, error messages, failures, and peripheral malfunctions.

Participate in the annual DR test Oversight of outsourced infrastructure.

Monitor, analyze, and predict trends for server equipment performance, space allocation, and data growth to recommend enhancements to the IT Infrastructure Manager Manage and/or provide guidance to junior members of the team.

Assist in Server System security audits.

Anticipate, mitigate, identify, troubleshoot, and resolve hardware and software problems on servers. Escalate incidents as necessary.

Practice Server, SAN & Backup asset management, maintenance and related documentation and technical specifications information.

Support application development teams throughout project lifecycles.

Recommend, schedule, and perform software and hardware improvements, upgrades, patches, reconfigurations, and/or purchases.

Conduct research on emerging products, services, protocols, and standards in support of systems software procurement and development efforts.

Create required audit reports in response to business user needs.

Participate in negotiations with vendors, outsourcers, and contractors to secure software products and services.

Skills and Competencies:

Technical command of scripting languages. (PowerShell)

Strong technical knowledge of Windows operating systems.

Strong technical knowledge of current systems software, protocols, and standards.

Extensive hands-on software and hardware troubleshooting experience.

Experience documenting and maintaining configuration and process information Effective communication, interpersonal and presentation skills

Extremely strong analytical and problem solving skills

Experience/knowledge in the installation and configuration of hardware/software Good knowledge of network management in a Cisco and HP environment

Good written and oral communication skills.

Good interpersonal skills.

Ability to conduct research into hardware and software issues and products as required. Ability to present ideas in user-friendly language.

Ability to teach or act as a mentor to junior staff Highly self-motivated and directed.

Keen attention to detail. Proven analytical and problem-solving abilities.

Ability to effectively prioritize and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment.

Skilled at working within a team-oriented, collaborative environment.

