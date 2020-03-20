Agile Business Analyst

Our client, an industry leader in the Finance Sector is seeking an Agile Business Analyst to join their team

Qualification:

BComm – Information Systems or IT related degree

FTI Business Analysis diploma

Musts (what the client needs to see in the CV to secure a send out):

3+ years of associated work experience

Experience in Financial Services or Asset Management

Proven knowledge and experience in an Agile environment ( i.e. experience in implementing Agile practices and associated skills including user story writing)

CBAP would be an advantage

Microsoft DevOps skills would be an advantage

Quality assurance and (automated) testing experience and training would be an advantage

SQL skills would be an advantage

Production support and troubleshooting experience would be an advantage; –

Strong visualization skills using Visio or similar

Process, systems and data modelling ability.

If we have not made contact within 14 days, please accept that your application was unsuccessful.

