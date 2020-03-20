Our client, an industry leader in the Finance Sector is seeking an Agile Business Analyst to join their team
Qualification:
Musts (what the client needs to see in the CV to secure a send out):
- 3+ years of associated work experience
- Experience in Financial Services or Asset Management
- Proven knowledge and experience in an Agile environment (i.e. experience in implementing Agile practices and associated skills including user story writing)
- CBAP would be an advantage
- Microsoft DevOps skills would be an advantage
- Quality assurance and (automated) testing experience and training would be an advantage
- SQL skills would be an advantage
- Production support and troubleshooting experience would be an advantage; –
- Strong visualization skills using Visio or similar
- Process, systems and data modelling ability.
