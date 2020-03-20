Business Intelligence (BI) Developer

BI Developer required to develop and maintain various BI models that will be utilized by the business for decision-making purposes.

Minimum requirements:

– Grade 12

– Relevant Degree/Diploma/Certificate in IT

– Extensive BI Developer Experience

– SQL Experience

– Experience in either QlikView, QlikSense, PowerBi, Python

– Financial Services Experience Highly Desirable

– Cloud Exposure Beneficial

– Agile/SCRUM Experience Beneficial

Responsibilities:

– Transform large data sets from various business systems and consolidate it in meaningful BI models

– Make suggestions for improvements on existing layout specifications

– Work well in a fast-paced environment and be comfortable with changes to specifications and requirements

If you are a South African citizen and your CV meets the above requirements, please respond via email to (email address)

Recognising that diversity is key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.

If you have not heard from us within a two week period, please deem your application as unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position