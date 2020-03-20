Corex limits operations during Covid-19

In light of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s call for action to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus Covid-19, Corex is limiting its operations for the next few days.

As a precautionary measure, the distributor is closing its Johannesburg and Cape Town offices today, reopening on 25 March.

“We want to assure customers that there are no confirmed cases of Covid-19 among staff, and reiterate that the temporary closures are a precaution only,” says Michael Hann, chief operating officer of Corex.

He adds that, in the interim, business will be handled by Corex Durban until the Johannesburg and Cape Town operations reopen. The company will be able to process any urgent orders from the Durban warehouse.

Sales staff will still be available to assist with any requirements, and the Johannesburg and Cape Town teams will handle all back-orders when they return to work next week.

During this short period, all Johannesburg and Cape Town calls will be re-routed automatically to Corex Durban so resellers can still use the default numbers for the branch they normally operate with.

Alternatively, Corex Durban’s contact details are:

Tel: 031 537 4912

Email: infodbn@corex.co.za

Branch Manager: Andrew Mustard

Email: AndrewM@corex.co.za