Desktop Support Technician

For over 20 years, our client has been at the forefront of delivering on the promise of positive change that the Internet delivers. They are pioneers in demonstrating how the Internet can change the way people interact with each other and the way organisations operate.

They are urgently looking for multiple L1 and L2 Desktop Support Technicians to assist with a 1-month migration project. Your main objective will be to support various Office 365 activities that form part of the migration project (Western Cape, Gauteng, KZN, FS, EC).

To apply, you must have 3+ years’ experience with Office 365 and Active Directory, and be available immediately.

Please note that you may be required to work overtime and/or on weekends if the need arises.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to get in the door with a company that really takes care of their own. Apply today!

