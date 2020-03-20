Front End Developer

Front End Developer (Mid – Senior)

Cape Town

A well established company seeks a strong Front End Developer to take over responsibilities for Front-End development across their web & mobile platforms. As the only Front End focused individual in the development team, you will take ownership of the improvement & maintenance of all front end features and develop new features.

While the company is established, it has a fresh start-up culture feel. Those who are passionate about Tech & quality, who enjoy interacting with other people and have a friendly nature will fit right in.

Duties:

You will interact with, and collaborate with different departments and teams to deliver the best experience.

Identify areas for improvement in our code base

Work with designers to execute on wire-frames & mock-ups of new features

Create new frontend features

Work with the Head of Engineering to help determine our web strategy and which frontend features to build deliver the best user experience

Create engaging user experience with scalable code and work with developers to integrate with backend platforms

Ensure best practises when implementing web applications

Requirements

Relevant Tertiary

4 – 8 years experience in Front-end Development

Excellent communication skills and ability to work with different areas of business (both technical and non-technical)

Experience in HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, ReactJS, jQuery)

Good Track record for implementing web designs and developing appealing user interfaces

Learn more/Apply for this position