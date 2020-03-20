GetWine acquires 100% of Salewine

Online wine retailer, GetWine, shared the exciting news on Monday, 16 March 2020, that it has acquired 100% stake of Gauteng-based wine retailer, Salewine.

GetWine, which has its headquarters in the Western Cape, has sought to expand its scope among the Gauteng based wine buyers and the acquisition of Salewine is a natural next step in achieving this aim of growing GetWine’s presence in Gauteng.

“We are super excited about the acquisition,” say GetWine CEO Johan Wegner. “The Gauteng wine consuming market is deemed to be the most powerful and relevant market in South Africa and we have managed to acquire a business which will add great value to GetWine and allow us to broaden our wine horizons.”

Salewine, also an online wine retailer was founded in 2010 and gained most of its popularity as a 72-hour flash-sale website and focused mostly on the Gauteng market with a smaller segment in Kwa-Zulu Natal.

Wegner also says it has set the company an ambitious task of becoming the influential leader in the wine e-commerce industry in South Africa.