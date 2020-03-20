Graduate – Junior Web/Front End Engineer

Role Purpose:The company is looking for a Junior Front End Engineer. Their team, is re-writing there Enterprise Asset Management System, from the ground up.The company offer excellent company benefits and value flexible working hours which include working from home for 2 to 3 days per week.Experience & Qualifications:

  • Relevant Bachelor Degree/Diploma in e.g. Computer Science, Engineering
  • Experience in JavaScript in ES6
  • Experience in CSS and HTML preferred

Technology the company uses:

  • Vanilla web components
  • JavaScript (ES6+)
  • CSS3+
  • HTML5

They need:

  • Someone with a passion for front end development
  • A self-motivated team player
  • The right attitude, above everything else
  • Someone that will fit our culture and support our values

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

