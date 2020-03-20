Graduate – Junior Web/Front End Engineer

Role Purpose:The company is looking for a Junior Front End Engineer. Their team, is re-writing there Enterprise Asset Management System, from the ground up.The company offer excellent company benefits and value flexible working hours which include working from home for 2 to 3 days per week.Experience & Qualifications:
- Relevant Bachelor Degree/Diploma in e.g. Computer Science, Engineering
- Experience in JavaScript in ES6
- Experience in CSS and HTML preferred
Technology the company uses:
- Vanilla web components
- JavaScript (ES6+)
- CSS3+
- HTML5
They need:
- Someone with a passion for front end development
- A self-motivated team player
- The right attitude, above everything else
- Someone that will fit our culture and support our values
Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful