Graduate – Junior Web/Front End Engineer

Role Purpose:The company is looking for a Junior Front End Engineer. Their team, is re-writing there Enterprise Asset Management System, from the ground up.The company offer excellent company benefits and value flexible working hours which include working from home for 2 to 3 days per week.Experience & Qualifications:

Relevant Bachelor Degree/Diploma in e.g. Computer Science, Engineering

Experience in JavaScript in ES6

Experience in CSS and HTML preferred

Technology the company uses:

Vanilla web components

JavaScript (ES6+)

CSS3+

HTML5

They need:

Someone with a passion for front end development

A self-motivated team player

The right attitude, above everything else

Someone that will fit our culture and support our values

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

