iOS Software Engineer

ENVIRONMENT: Innovative ecommerce platform requires a talented, motivated and results-oriented Senior Software Development Engineer – IOS to join their team in Cape Town. DUTIES: Take ownership, build and maintain our bleeding edge mobile e-commerce iOS application.

Migrate the existing Objective C app to Swift

Design develop and test code written in Objective C/Swift.

Apply best practice and ensure stability and security of the applications.

Monitor and profile application performance.

Take part in daily standup, with the ability manage time and workload effectively.

Collaborate with creative, content and engineering teams to design and develop a world-class iOS mobile application.

Publish applications to the Apple App Store REQUIREMENTS: Strong Computer Science and programming fundamentals.

Experience architecting, developing, testing and maintaining iOS mobile applications.

Experience with network requests to RESTful APIs (JSON) using best practice.

Full understanding of the iOS application, view-controller and tableview life cycles.

Appreciation of iOS-specific asynchronous processing techniques.

Knowledge and Appreciation of iOS user experience design patterns.

Experience using GIT version control.

Experience developing in an Agile team environment

Be accountable, engaging and inventive.

Work alongside a QA engineer regarding testing and product finalisation. Nice to have: Experience with Sketch, Zeplin and Photoshop.

Experience with Google Maps, Firebase & Braze.

Any Android experience. Qualifications: Information Technology or Computer Science Degree. Minimum 3-5 years of experience. While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful. COMMENTS: When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to (email address) and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on http://www.datafin.com. Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.