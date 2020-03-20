NSBC launches Covid-19 Small Business Relief Centre

The Covid-19 Small Business Relief Centre has been launched by the National Small Business Chamber to assist small businesses during this crisis.

With the collaboration of experts in various business fields, this center hopes to help small businesses weather the current coronavirus storm successfully.

The objective of The Covid-19 Small Business Relief Centre, a NSBC initiative, is to help small businesses by taking their pain away during this crisis.

Some of the key areas the centre will focus on include: low-interest disaster recovery loans, moratoriums on vehicle and equipment leases, bond repayments, supplier negotiation and communication, landlord negotiation with regards to property leases, increased cleaning, disinfecting and hygiene protocols, digital marketing strategies in a time of crisis, quick digital migration for meetings, business continuity plan creation, etc.

The NSBC is calling on experts to join it in helping small businesses survive and prosper.

It is also urging small business to look critically at their business and create a business continuity plan.

“Small business is the mainstay of our economy and the future of job creation,” says Mike Anderson: NSBC founder and CEO. “We need fast action to make the thousands of small businesses throughout South Africa more resilient to coronavirus-related economic disruptions.

“Small businesses are vital economic engines. More than two-thirds of the working force work in a small business today.

“This is why we need to make sure we bridge businesses through these tough times. Our goal is to make sure businesses stay in business and that we keep workers employed,” he adds. “Although this is a time to be careful, it’s not a time to panic and stop shopping locally, it’s the time to stand together.”

For more information about The Covid-19 Small Business Relief Centre, go to https://www.nsbc.africa/COVID-19 or e-mail: covid19@nsbc.africa