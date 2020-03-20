Report Developer

Position Purpose:Develop, improve, maintain, test, document, support and deploy high-value reporting solutions (Reports, charts, graphs and dashboards) across the business, using a variety of tools.Experience & Qualifications:

IT Degree

2 – 3 years’ working with data, report building, SQL programming, and similar experience (Essential)

Query tuning and storage design for high-performance data access (Desirable)

XML Report techniques and design (Desirable)

Demonstrated knowledge of PeopleSoft Reports and analytics

Understanding of SQL and RDBMS technology (MySQL, MS SQL Server, DB2)

Analytic software applications (Like Microsoft SQL Reporting Services, PS Query XML Reports)

Experience in Peopltools desirable

Demonstrated detailed knowledge of SQL design, analytics and reporting

Knowledge of and experience in advanced excel

Responsibilities:

Develop and manage new report generation based on business requirements

Develop and manage new functional analytics dashboards based on business requirements

Develop and extract ad-hoc reports

Perform quality assurance checks on new or enhanced reports.

Create PeopleSoft Queries and Connected queries

Create PeopleSoft data sources

Create report definitions

Develop Code to publish reports to Desktop/Mobile

Optimise Queries processing time

Liaise and collaborate with various stakeholders to extract, organise and analyse data and develop reports.

Collaborate with stakeholders to gather requirements, conduct analysis and prioritise requests.

Provide stakeholders with regular feedback on the technical design and timelines for solution.

Monitor performance of solutions and make recommendations to improve the performance and functionality of the solution.

Maintain existing reports according to change requests approved by business.

Provide authoritative expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders.

Build and maintain collaborative, professional relationships with clients and stakeholders.

Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and stakeholders in order to ensure that expectations are managed.

Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service.

Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with peers and team members.

Continuously develop own expertise in terms of industry and subject matter development and application thereof in an area of specialisation.

Participate and contribute to a culture of work-centric thinking, productivity, service delivery and quality management.

Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing and implementation of new ideas and involvement of peers.

Take ownership for driving career development.

Identify solutions to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency.

Manage financial and other company resources under your control with due respect.

Provide input into the risk identification processes and communicate recommendations in the appropriate forum.

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

