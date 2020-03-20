Report Developer

Position Purpose:Develop, improve, maintain, test, document, support and deploy high-value reporting solutions (Reports, charts, graphs and dashboards) across the business, using a variety of tools.Experience & Qualifications:

  • IT Degree
  • 2 – 3 years’ working with data, report building, SQL programming, and similar experience (Essential)
  • Query tuning and storage design for high-performance data access (Desirable)
  • XML Report techniques and design (Desirable)
  • Demonstrated knowledge of PeopleSoft Reports and analytics
  • Understanding of SQL and RDBMS technology (MySQL, MS SQL Server, DB2)
  • Analytic software applications (Like Microsoft SQL Reporting Services, PS Query XML Reports)
  • Experience in Peopltools desirable
  • Demonstrated detailed knowledge of SQL design, analytics and reporting
  • Knowledge of and experience in advanced excel

Responsibilities:

  • Develop and manage new report generation based on business requirements
  • Develop and manage new functional analytics dashboards based on business requirements
  • Develop and extract ad-hoc reports
  • Perform quality assurance checks on new or enhanced reports.
  • Create PeopleSoft Queries and Connected queries
  • Create PeopleSoft data sources
  • Create report definitions
  • Develop Code to publish reports to Desktop/Mobile
  • Optimise Queries processing time
  • Liaise and collaborate with various stakeholders to extract, organise and analyse data and develop reports.
  • Collaborate with stakeholders to gather requirements, conduct analysis and prioritise requests.
  • Provide stakeholders with regular feedback on the technical design and timelines for solution.
  • Monitor performance of solutions and make recommendations to improve the performance and functionality of the solution.
  • Maintain existing reports according to change requests approved by business.
  • Provide authoritative expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders.
  • Build and maintain collaborative, professional relationships with clients and stakeholders.
  • Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and stakeholders in order to ensure that expectations are managed.
  • Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service.
  • Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with peers and team members.
  • Continuously develop own expertise in terms of industry and subject matter development and application thereof in an area of specialisation.
  • Participate and contribute to a culture of work-centric thinking, productivity, service delivery and quality management.
  • Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing and implementation of new ideas and involvement of peers.
  • Take ownership for driving career development.
  • Identify solutions to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency.
  • Manage financial and other company resources under your control with due respect.
  • Provide input into the risk identification processes and communicate recommendations in the appropriate forum.

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)

