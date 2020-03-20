Report Developer

Position Purpose:Develop, improve, maintain, test, document, support and deploy high-value reporting solutions (Reports, charts, graphs and dashboards) across the business, using a variety of tools.Experience & Qualifications:
- IT Degree
- 2 – 3 years’ working with data, report building, SQL programming, and similar experience (Essential)
- Query tuning and storage design for high-performance data access (Desirable)
- XML Report techniques and design (Desirable)
- Demonstrated knowledge of PeopleSoft Reports and analytics
- Understanding of SQL and RDBMS technology (MySQL, MS SQL Server, DB2)
- Analytic software applications (Like Microsoft SQL Reporting Services, PS Query XML Reports)
- Experience in Peopltools desirable
- Demonstrated detailed knowledge of SQL design, analytics and reporting
- Knowledge of and experience in advanced excel
Responsibilities:
- Develop and manage new report generation based on business requirements
- Develop and manage new functional analytics dashboards based on business requirements
- Develop and extract ad-hoc reports
- Perform quality assurance checks on new or enhanced reports.
- Create PeopleSoft Queries and Connected queries
- Create PeopleSoft data sources
- Create report definitions
- Develop Code to publish reports to Desktop/Mobile
- Optimise Queries processing time
- Liaise and collaborate with various stakeholders to extract, organise and analyse data and develop reports.
- Collaborate with stakeholders to gather requirements, conduct analysis and prioritise requests.
- Provide stakeholders with regular feedback on the technical design and timelines for solution.
- Monitor performance of solutions and make recommendations to improve the performance and functionality of the solution.
- Maintain existing reports according to change requests approved by business.
- Provide authoritative expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders.
- Build and maintain collaborative, professional relationships with clients and stakeholders.
- Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and stakeholders in order to ensure that expectations are managed.
- Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service.
- Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with peers and team members.
- Continuously develop own expertise in terms of industry and subject matter development and application thereof in an area of specialisation.
- Participate and contribute to a culture of work-centric thinking, productivity, service delivery and quality management.
- Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing and implementation of new ideas and involvement of peers.
- Take ownership for driving career development.
- Identify solutions to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency.
- Manage financial and other company resources under your control with due respect.
- Provide input into the risk identification processes and communicate recommendations in the appropriate forum.
Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful