Senior .NET Developer

Cape Town

Tayla Allan

Looking for a new, exciting role with incredible career growth opportunities?

My Client, who specialise in HR and Payroll systems, is looking for a Senior .NET Developer to join their team!

Duties will include:

Develop and maintain Web applications

Version control discipline for software releases

Maintain all source code

Mobile development is advantageous

Follow formal software engineering practice

Experience with clients and meeting client expectations

Communicating at a management level

Meeting customer software requirements and develop software applications and programs to spec

Desired languages and tech stack:

ASP.NET

NET

.NET Core – beneficial

Web API

Angular

C#

SQL

Some perks you’ll enjoy:

Free lunch

Casual Dress Code

Team Support

Rapid career progression

