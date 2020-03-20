Senior Software Engineer Python and Java

ENVIRONMENT:

A young, dynamic, hyper growth company looking for smart, creative, hard-working people with integrity to join their Software Development Engineer team. They offer a market related, Total Remuneration Package which allows full flexibility according to your needs, a great work environment and a promise that you won’t be bored as long as you are prepared for a challenge and want to build something great. As a Software Development Engineer, you will help to architect, implement, support and maintain scalable services in a heterogeneous environment. You will be able to influence both business and architectural decisions, while working on end-to-end technology solutions.

DUTIES:

Build systems to scale with our growth of business, leveraging new technologies and AWS Cloud services.

Work closely with developers, professional services team and product managers to design the software solutions with a focus on reliability, performance and usability.

Develop, enhance and maintain backend systems in a heterogeneous environment of different languages and technologies, with an emphasis on Python.

Apply and foster best software development life cycle practices bringing speed and quality to your team.

REQUIREMENTS:

Information Technology or Computer Science Degree.

Minimum 5 years of experience.

Thorough understanding of computer science fundamentals, OO concepts, data structures and algorithms.

Passion for learning new skills and appreciation to invent and simplify.

Experience with REST, Python, Java and Linux.

Experience in developing backend systems in a Micro Service architecture.

Exposure to Web technologies such as AngularJS.

Nice to have:

Experience with specific AWS Cloud technologies (EC2, Route53, ELB, EBS, VPC, S3, CloudWatch).

Experience using GIT version control.

Experience with NoSQL, Couchbase, Dynamo, Elastic.

COMMENTS:

