Windows Forms Application Developer

Windows Forms Application DeveloperTake your career to a whole new level!One of the best online trading stores in South Africa is looking for an Application Developer to be part of their winning team.This is an opportunity to show off your skills as a developer working in fast paced working environment with some of the best minds in town.Skill Profile:

Relevant qualification

5 or more years’ experience

C#, Winforms and Entity Framework Devs

