ENVIRONMENT: A young, dynamic, fast-paced digital platform seeks a Software Engineer (Python) DUTIES: Design and build solutions to assist our business users, and improve customer experience

Architect and design solutions with your team

Keep up to date with technology trends, both locally and internationally

Apply creative thought processes to solve complex challenges at scale

Strong focus on making Takealot.com the best place to shop at, a happy customer is a repeat customer

Drive for excellence, to help foster a world-class engineering team REQUIREMENTS: Bachelor’s degree, with a major in Computer Science or similar (your experience can override this requirement)

Minimum of two years’ experience in a software engineering role

Excellent problem-solving skills

A thorough understanding of computer science fundamentals, including object-oriented design, data structures and algorithms TECH STACK: Python, Javascript, React, jQuery, PHP

MySQL, Kafka, PostgreSQL, MongoDB

nginx, RabbitMQ, memcached

Docker, Kubernetes, Chef

GitHub, Travis CI, Jenkins

