Software Security Engineer Team Lead

ENVIRONMENT: My client, a leading online retailer requires a Software Security Engineering Team Lead. DUTIES: Managing, mentoring, and coaching members of the team

Executing on projects, delivering on commitments

Running and coordinating Red Team scenarios

Architecting and implementing technical solutions to support defensive security

Mentoring and coaching security within the organization

Deploying, operating, and monitoring SIEM, IPS/IDS

Responding to Security Incidents

Expanding security auditing and monitoring capabilities

Developing custom applications to monitor red flag situations

Working with DevOps to secure the platform, hardening servers, networks, Kubernetes

Working with Application teams to secure code, consulting on implementations

Working with Infrastructure to secure the physical environments (office networks, etc)

Hardening servers, and building security into the platform

Developing automation so we can focus on the hard problems

Developing glue code to extend or integrate systems REQUIREMENTS: Works well with people, and is passionate about helping people be their best

Is a team player, an active listener, mentor, and able to communicate well

Shows solid reasoning and decision making, with the ability to work under pressure

Is passionate about technology and security

Is curious, always learning, and keeping up to date with the industry

Has either a Degree in Computer Science, or Industry experience

Has experience in ethical hacking

Has experience with defensive systems (SIEM, IDS/IPS, Canaries, Fail2Ban, etc)

Has a solid understanding of Networking (TCP, UDP, IP, nmap, wireshark, etc)

Has experience with Linux administration (Processes, Networking, Disks, Security)

Has experience with a configuration management system (Puppet, Chef, Ansible) Top candidates will be strong in the above, but also bring some of the following to the table: Can write code (we use Python)

Experience with Kafka, Apache Beam, Apache Metron, Apache Spark

Experience with Google Cloud, or another cloud provider

Experience with Kubernetes, Docker (or containers in general)

Experience with Build Systems (Jenkins, Gitlab, Spinnaker)

Experience with security frameworks such as NIST