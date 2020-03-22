MS Dynamics 365/CRM Software Programmer

MS Dynamics 365/CRM Software Technical Consultant

Great working atmosphere, Dynamics 365 projects, Excellent benefits Package!

My client is based in Cape Town and are looking for a MS Dynamics CRM Technical Consultant to become a key figure within their Dynamics CRM team.

The successful candidate will have the opportunity to work on various Dynamics 365 projects, and will receive exposure to a number of the latest technologies. The client are fantastic with staff retention due to the relaxed atmosphere whilst offering a great training programme and benefits package.

The right candidate will have:

* 3+ years experinece in Microsoft Dynamics CRM (D365 is a bonus)

* Full life cycle experience on a Microsoft Dynamics projects

* Experience writing documentation

* Experience writing custom Plugins

* Customisation and configuration experience

* C#, .NET, JavaScript

* Good communication and interpersonal skills

* Able to work independently

This role is a very exciting and rare opportunity to join a huge recognised company in which you will get exposure to some of the latest technologies.

Do not miss out on this excellent opportunity! Send your CV to (email address) to discuss in complete confidence today.

