Android Developer

A career opportunity exists for an Android Developer . This role entails developing new applications, as well as maintaining and enhancing existing apps. You will be responsible for all aspects of the design including UI/UX, development of app engine, integration into several APIs.

RESPONSIBILITIES

– Integrate technical and application components to meet business requirements

– Code and test program modules that meet design specifications

– Maintain, tune and repair applications in order to keep them performing according to

technical and functional specifications

– Identify configuration changes to applications so that they meet business process

requirements

– Identify system deficiencies and implement effective solutions

– Communicate and enforce coding standards

– Create well designed, reusable objects

Requirements:

– Minimum 3 years of overall Android development.

– Extensive knowledge of the Android SDK.

– Strong OO design and programming skills in Java (J2EE/ J2ME)

– Experience using and creating scalable web-based RESTful APIs.

– Experience in integration development (HTTP, SOAP, XML, JSON, etc.)

– Demonstrated success in defining and launching mobile apps.

– Object orientated design and development, with use of design patterns

– Using version control (e.g. SVN)

Education & Qualifications:

– BSc in Computer Science Degree or related discipline would be an advantage

Competencies:

– Attention to detail

– Deadline driven, accountable, thorough and professional

– Proactive, Efficient and Focused

– Responsible, self-managed and delivery focused

– Ability to write code of a consistently high quality

– Reliable, trustworthy and a team player

