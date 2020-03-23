A career opportunity exists for an Android Developer . This role entails developing new applications, as well as maintaining and enhancing existing apps. You will be responsible for all aspects of the design including UI/UX, development of app engine, integration into several APIs.
RESPONSIBILITIES
– Integrate technical and application components to meet business requirements
– Code and test program modules that meet design specifications
– Maintain, tune and repair applications in order to keep them performing according to
technical and functional specifications
– Identify configuration changes to applications so that they meet business process
requirements
– Identify system deficiencies and implement effective solutions
– Communicate and enforce coding standards
– Create well designed, reusable objects
Requirements:
– Minimum 3 years of overall Android development.
– Extensive knowledge of the Android SDK.
– Strong OO design and programming skills in Java (J2EE/ J2ME)
– Experience using and creating scalable web-based RESTful APIs.
– Experience in integration development (HTTP, SOAP, XML, JSON, etc.)
– Demonstrated success in defining and launching mobile apps.
– Object orientated design and development, with use of design patterns
– Using version control (e.g. SVN)
Education & Qualifications:
– BSc in Computer Science Degree or related discipline would be an advantage
Competencies:
– Attention to detail
– Deadline driven, accountable, thorough and professional
– Proactive, Efficient and Focused
– Responsible, self-managed and delivery focused
– Ability to write code of a consistently high quality
– Reliable, trustworthy and a team player