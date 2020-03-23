ContinuitySA launches Partnership Programme

ContinuitySA, Africa’s leading provider of business continuity and resilience services, has officially launched a formal Partner Programme.

The programme aims to encourage consultants and mid-sized IT companies to partner with ContinuitySA in offering their clients a customised business continuity solution, says Bonita Steenkamp, who has joined the company as Partner Manager.

“Today’s threat landscape is challenging, and predicting how risks will impact you is increasingly difficult, as the Coronavirus emergency graphically demonstrates. Boards are thus placing increasing emphasis on their organisations’ ability to identify and mitigate risks–and recover quickly if and when those risks materialise,” says Bonita Steenkamp, partner manager at ContinuitySA. “Partnering with ContinuitySA means that service providers can offer their clients an end-to-end, solution that includes disaster recovery and business continuity.”

Steenkamp points out that business continuity is a highly specialised area, governed by the international ISO 22301 standard as well as the Business Continuity Institute’s Good Practice Guidelines. ContinuitySA has established itself as a leading player in this industry, and is the largest provider of business continuity services on the continent.

It is a Premium Gold Partner of the Business Continuity Institute, and has received numerous awards from it over the years, being inducted into its Hall of Fame in 2016. ContinuitySA personnel have also won numerous awards from the Institute.

ContinuitySA is also a Platinum Veeam Partner, and is a corporate partner of the Institute of Risk Management South Africa. It also provides training in all aspects of business continuity management, and many of its staff members are certified members of the Business Continuity Institute in their own right.

With facilities in Johannesburg (Midrand and Randburg), Cape Town and Durban, as well as in Botswana, Mozambique, Mauritius and Kenya, ContinuitySA offers an unrivalled footprint. Its South African facilities offers in excess of 3 000 work-area recovery seats, providing clients with alternative, fully equipped and operational office space should their own sites be out of commission for any reason.

ContinuitySA draws on 30 years of experience to offer a full range of best-practice services, from advisory through to disaster and work-area recovery, as well as management of the full business continuity life cycle. Steenkamp stresses that the partner retains full control of the client relationship.

“Partnering with ContinuitySA means that service providers can offer a highly specialised value-add that is tailored to their clients’ requirements, with an attractive incentive scheme. It opens a new opportunity for our partners to sell on a new set of services to existing and new clients,” she says. “We believe that this represents a huge opportunity for service providers to enhance their service offering, and thus obtain a competitive advantage in a tough market.”