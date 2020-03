Data Scientist

We are looking for a dynamic individual, who has solid software development experience, a detailed understanding of machine-learning and modeling techniques, to join the data science team. The ideal candidate for this position is detail-oriented, highly analytical and self-motivated. The successful incumbent will have a passion for discovering solutions hidden within data and working with stakeholders to improve business outcomes

Education

Postgraduate degree in mathematics, statistics, computer science, computer engineering or related technical discipline

§ Strong academic performance

Requirements

Excellent understanding of machine learning and data analytic techniques

§ Strong analytical and problem-solving capabilities

§ Highly detailed oriented

§ Experience working with Python and SQL

§ At least 1 years’ experience working on data science initiatives

§ Excellent development and software engineering skills

§ Strong communication skills – able to explain complex concepts in layman’s terms

§ Good interpersonal skills, ability to work with diverse personality types and deal with conflict in an effective way

§ Ability to work individually and with teams

§ Adaptable and comfortable working in an experimental environment

§ Experience with Kubernetes and Docker preferable

