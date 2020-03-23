Data Scientist

We are looking for a dynamic individual, who has solid software development experience, a detailed understanding of machine-learning and modeling techniques, to join the data science team. The ideal candidate for this position is detail-oriented, highly analytical and self-motivated. The successful incumbent will have a passion for discovering solutions hidden within data and working with stakeholders to improve business outcomes

Education

Postgraduate degree in mathematics, statistics, computer science, computer engineering or related technical discipline

Strong academic performance

Requirements

Excellent understanding of machine learning and data analytic techniques

Strong analytical and problem-solving capabilities

Highly detailed oriented

Ã‚Â§ Experience working with Python and SQL

Ã‚Â§ At least 1 years’ experience working on data science initiatives

Ã‚Â§ Excellent development and software engineering skills

Ã‚Â§ Strong communication skills – able to explain complex concepts in layman’s terms

Ã‚Â§ Good interpersonal skills, ability to work with diverse personality types and deal with conflict in an effective way

Ã‚Â§ Ability to work individually and with teams

Ã‚Â§ Adaptable and comfortable working in an experimental environment

Ã‚Â§ Experience with Kubernetes and Docker preferable

