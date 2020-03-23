Desktop Support Analyst

This organisation is looking for a Support Analyst to join their team. As Support Analyst, you will provide desktop support and maintenance for current and new information systems.

Responsibilities

Ã¢û€“Âª Complete IT systems support for all users from day-to-day problem resolution to end user training

Ã¢û€“Âª Document all work undertaken

Ã¢û€“Âª Support other members of the team as and when required

Ã¢û€“Âª Support the delivery of high-quality IT services

Ã¢û€“Âª Be willing to work After Hours on an adhoc basis and part of an On-Call Support Facility

Candidates must have experience within a busy desktop support environment

Ã¢û€“Âª Knowledge of Lotus Notes, Citrix, Windows 10, Office 365 and Exchange Online

Ã¢û€“Âª Knowledge of ITIL practices would also be beneficial but not essential

Ã¢û€“Âª The most important aspect is for applicants to be prepared to work with a dynamic and challenging support environment – dedicated to helping to resolve customer issues and providing first class desktop support.

Qualifications

Ã¢û€“Âª Technical Qualifications Advantageous (Microsoft/CompTIA)

