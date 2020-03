Desktop Support Analyst

This organisation is looking for a Support Analyst to join their team. As Support Analyst, you will provide desktop support and maintenance for current and new information systems.

Responsibilities

âû€“ª Complete IT systems support for all users from day-to-day problem resolution to end user training

âû€“ª Document all work undertaken

âû€“ª Support other members of the team as and when required

âû€“ª Support the delivery of high-quality IT services

âû€“ª Be willing to work After Hours on an adhoc basis and part of an On-Call Support Facility

Candidates must have experience within a busy desktop support environment

âû€“ª Knowledge of Lotus Notes, Citrix, Windows 10, Office 365 and Exchange Online

âû€“ª Knowledge of ITIL practices would also be beneficial but not essential

âû€“ª The most important aspect is for applicants to be prepared to work with a dynamic and challenging support environment – dedicated to helping to resolve customer issues and providing first class desktop support.

Qualifications

âû€“ª Technical Qualifications Advantageous (Microsoft/CompTIA)

