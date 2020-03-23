DevOps Engineer

We are looking for a DevOps Engineer, or experienced Developer with an interest in transferring

into a more DevOps role, who can work largely autonomously to explore new technologies, find

ways to improve processes, develop new in-house tools and rapidly implement appropriate

solutions.

Build out CI/CD processes to improve test isolation and performance.

Research, develop and implement approaches to allow automated and isolated

testing against legacy and 3rd party systems.

Maintain and support the CI/CD infrastructure, including Kubernetes, Gitlab and inhouse

tooling.

Actively work to improve our tools and processes to increase overall developer

efficiency.

Requirements

Minimum of 2+ years software development experience

Basic understanding of server infrastructure, including virtualisation, networking, etc.

Hands on experience with the following engineering practices:

o Continuous Integration

o Continuous Delivery

o Linux

o Container/orchestration tools (Kubernetes, Docker, Ansible)

Knowledge of computer science fundamentals in object oriented design, data

structures and algorithms and proficiency in at least one modern programming

language.

Experience in working within a microservices environment across multiple teams

using agile methodologies

Qualifications

Tertiary Qualification in computer science, computer engineering, information systems or related

technical discipline

