We are looking for a DevOps Engineer, or experienced Developer with an interest in transferring
into a more DevOps role, who can work largely autonomously to explore new technologies, find
ways to improve processes, develop new in-house tools and rapidly implement appropriate
solutions.
Build out CI/CD processes to improve test isolation and performance.
Ã¢û€“Âª Research, develop and implement approaches to allow automated and isolated
testing against legacy and 3rd party systems.
Ã¢û€“Âª Maintain and support the CI/CD infrastructure, including Kubernetes, Gitlab and inhouse
tooling.
Ã¢û€“Âª Actively work to improve our tools and processes to increase overall developer
efficiency.
Requirements
Ã¢û€“Âª Minimum of 2+ years software development experience
Ã¢û€“Âª Basic understanding of server infrastructure, including virtualisation, networking, etc.
Ã¢û€“Âª Hands on experience with the following engineering practices:
o Continuous Integration
o Continuous Delivery
o Linux
o Container/orchestration tools (Kubernetes, Docker, Ansible)
Ã¢û€“Âª Knowledge of computer science fundamentals in object oriented design, data
structures and algorithms and proficiency in at least one modern programming
language.
Ã¢û€“Âª Experience in working within a microservices environment across multiple teams
using agile methodologies
Qualifications
Tertiary Qualification in computer science, computer engineering, information systems or related
technical discipline