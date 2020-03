DevOps Engineer

We are looking for a DevOps Engineer, or experienced Developer with an interest in transferring

into a more DevOps role, who can work largely autonomously to explore new technologies, find

ways to improve processes, develop new in-house tools and rapidly implement appropriate

solutions.

Build out CI/CD processes to improve test isolation and performance.

âû€“ª Research, develop and implement approaches to allow automated and isolated

testing against legacy and 3rd party systems.

âû€“ª Maintain and support the CI/CD infrastructure, including Kubernetes, Gitlab and inhouse

tooling.

âû€“ª Actively work to improve our tools and processes to increase overall developer

efficiency.

Requirements

âû€“ª Minimum of 2+ years software development experience

âû€“ª Basic understanding of server infrastructure, including virtualisation, networking, etc.

âû€“ª Hands on experience with the following engineering practices:

o Continuous Integration

o Continuous Delivery

o Linux

o Container/orchestration tools (Kubernetes, Docker, Ansible)

âû€“ª Knowledge of computer science fundamentals in object oriented design, data

structures and algorithms and proficiency in at least one modern programming

language.

âû€“ª Experience in working within a microservices environment across multiple teams

using agile methodologies

Qualifications

Tertiary Qualification in computer science, computer engineering, information systems or related

technical discipline

