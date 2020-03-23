Dynamics 365 (CRM) Technical Lead

Cape Town

My client who is a fast-developing health care organisation are searching for an experienced Dynamics CRM 365 Technical Lead, who are ready to take on responsibility of creating, developing and implementing a CRM strategy and workflows for a whole organisation.

Required skills/ experience:

5+ years Dynamics CRM experience

Full life-cycle Dynamics 365 implementation project experience

Experience in conducting and leading business analysis

Experience developing internal processes and flows

Experience in training and acting as a subject matter expert

Development experience (C#, JavaScript)

Strong communication skills

Ability to work independently and in a team

To discuss this new opportunity in more detail, please contact Liana Robson on (contact number) or send your latest CV to (email address).

While we aim to respond to each application, this is not always possible. Please consider your application unsuccessful if you have not heard from us within 2 weeks of your application.

