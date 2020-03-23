Dynamics 365 (CRM) Technical Lead
Cape Town
My client who is a fast-developing health care organisation are searching for an experienced Dynamics CRM 365 Technical Lead, who are ready to take on responsibility of creating, developing and implementing a CRM strategy and workflows for a whole organisation.
Required skills/ experience:
- 5+ years Dynamics CRM experience
- Full life-cycle Dynamics 365 implementation project experience
- Experience in conducting and leading business analysis
- Experience developing internal processes and flows
- Experience in training and acting as a subject matter expert
- Development experience (C#, JavaScript)
- Strong communication skills
- Ability to work independently and in a team
To discuss this new opportunity in more detail, please contact Liana Robson on (contact number) or send your latest CV to (email address).
While we aim to respond to each application, this is not always possible. Please consider your application unsuccessful if you have not heard from us within 2 weeks of your application.