Frontend Developer Retail IT

Our organisation needs Frontend Developers to help build our next generation of applications. These world-class applications will provide an exceptional user experience on the desktop, tablet and phone. As a team, we will apply best practices in user experience, DevOps, web application architecture, solution design, scaling and testing.

Required

At least 6+ years’ worth of professional development experience

Strong software design skills

Proficiency in more than one modern programming language such as Scala, Java, Python, Golang or C++

Proficiency in a database technology such as SQL Server, Oracle, MySQL or PostgreSQL and Object-relational mapping

Solid experience developing and running software on the JVM in a production environment

Comfortable working in a Linux terminal

Experience in distributed computing and building enterprise-wide systems

Knowledge of professional software engineering practices for the full software development life cycle, including coding standards, code reviews, source control management, build processes and testing

