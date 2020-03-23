Frontend Developer Retail IT

Our organisation needs Frontend Developers to help build our next generation of applications. These world-class applications will provide an exceptional user experience on the desktop, tablet and phone. As a team, we will apply best practices in user experience, DevOps, web application architecture, solution design, scaling and testing.
Required
- At least 6+ years’ worth of professional development experience
- Strong software design skills
- Proficiency in more than one modern programming language such as Scala, Java, Python, Golang or C++
- Proficiency in a database technology such as SQL Server, Oracle, MySQL or PostgreSQL and Object-relational mapping
- Solid experience developing and running software on the JVM in a production environment
- Comfortable working in a Linux terminal
- Experience in distributed computing and building enterprise-wide systems
- Knowledge of professional software engineering practices for the full software development life cycle, including coding standards, code reviews, source control management, build processes and testing