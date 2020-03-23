ENVIRONMENT: If you want your coding to help made a positive change, then a tech company providing enterprise software solutions to creating more productive societies across the African continent wants you as their next Full Stack Developer. Joining their Dev team that develops cutting-edge products for the health sector, you will participate in planning, development, testing, deployment & maintenance of solutions. You will require 4+ years’ experience working with SQL databases– preferably PostgreSQL and Java. The team uses the following technology: Java 1.8

PostgreSQL 11

Git

JavaScript REQUIREMENTS: 4+ Years’ Development experience in: Working with SQL databases (preferably PostgreSQL)

Java While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful. COMMENTS: When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to (email address) and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on http://www.datafin.com. Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.