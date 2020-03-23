Fullstack Developer

This opportunity allows you not just to build dynamic backend systems, but also form part of a DevOps team where you will get to explore all aspects of web application architecture, solution design, scaling and testing.

We are constantly looking for better ways of doing things, so if you can bring a willingness and excitement to find innovative solutions in a performance-driven environment that will allow you to play with the latest and great technologies.

Skills/Competencies:

At least 4 years’ worth of professional development experience

Since we are a multi-technology environment, knowledge of computer science fundamentals in object-oriented design, data structures and algorithms are a necessity

Strong software design skills

Proficiency in more than one modern programming language. It is beneficial if they have experience in one dynamically typed language such as JavaScript, Python or Ruby and one statically typed language such as Scala, Java, C++ or Go.

Proficiency in a database technology such as SQL Server, MySQL or PostgreSQL

Knowledge of one or more modern JavaScript frameworks such as Node.JS, Angular.JS or React.JS

Experience in distributed computing and building enterprise-wide systems

Knowledge of professional software engineering practices for the full software development life cycle, including coding standards, code reviews, source control management, build processes and testing

Good interpersonal skills, ability to work with diverse personality types and deal with conflict in an effective way

Ability to work individually and with teams

Experience in influencing best practices within teams

Learn more/Apply for this position