Global economy heads for recession

Disruptions to supply chains, demand, international trade flows, and travel, along with lockdowns and collapsing stock prices, resulting from the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) virus have dealt a heavy blow to the global economy.

By IHS Markit March Global Economic Forecast Flash from chief economist Nariman Behravesh and executive director global economics Sara Johnson

The US, Europe, and Japan are headed for recession. The IHS Markit forecast for world real GDP growth in 2020 has been revised down to 0,7% in response to the spread of the virus. Growth below 2% is classified as a global recession.

The number of active world cases is assumed to top out by the third quarter; nevertheless, the result will be a U-shaped rather than V-shaped cycle, as a sharp reduction in near-term growth is followed by a slow recovery.

Forecast risks are overwhelmingly on the downside and depend crucially on how governments respond. Although central banks have already taken emergency actions, the fiscal response is more uncertain.

The recent sharp drop in oil prices will help energy consumers and hurt energy producers. The net effect on global growth is likely to be negative, but small.