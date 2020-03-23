Integration Developer Retail IT

THis organisation needs integration developers to help build our next generation of applications. As a team, we will apply best practices in DevOps, architecture, solution design, scaling and testing.

Required

  • At least 6+ years’ worth of professional development experience
  • Strong software design skills
  • Proficiency in more than one modern programming language such as Scala, Java, Python, Golang or C++
  • Proficiency in a database technology such as SQL Server, Oracle, MySQL or PostgreSQL and Object-relational mapping
  • Solid experience developing and running software on the JVM in a production environment
  • Comfortable working in a Linux terminal
  • Experience in distributed computing and building enterprise-wide systems
  • Knowledge of professional software engineering practices for the full software development life cycle, including coding standards, code reviews, source control management, build processes and testing

Desired

  • Functional programming knowledge
  • Strong communication skills
  • Proficiency in message queueing technology such as RabbitMQ
  • Attention to detail
  • Docker and Kubernetes knowledge/experience
  • Good deductive and inductive reasoning
  • Strong analytical and problem solving capabilities
  • Good interpersonal skills, ability to work with diverse personality types and deal with conflict in an effective way
  • Ability to work individually and with teams
  • Experience in influencing best practices within teams

Learn more/Apply for this position