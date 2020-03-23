Integration Developer Retail IT

THis organisation needs integration developers to help build our next generation of applications. As a team, we will apply best practices in DevOps, architecture, solution design, scaling and testing.

Required

At least 6+ years’ worth of professional development experience

Strong software design skills

Proficiency in more than one modern programming language such as Scala, Java, Python, Golang or C++

Proficiency in a database technology such as SQL Server, Oracle, MySQL or PostgreSQL and Object-relational mapping

Solid experience developing and running software on the JVM in a production environment

Comfortable working in a Linux terminal

Experience in distributed computing and building enterprise-wide systems

Knowledge of professional software engineering practices for the full software development life cycle, including coding standards, code reviews, source control management, build processes and testing

Desired

Functional programming knowledge

Strong communication skills

Proficiency in message queueing technology such as RabbitMQ

Attention to detail

Docker and Kubernetes knowledge/experience

Good deductive and inductive reasoning

Strong analytical and problem solving capabilities

Good interpersonal skills, ability to work with diverse personality types and deal with conflict in an effective way

Ability to work individually and with teams

Experience in influencing best practices within teams

