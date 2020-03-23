Integration Developer Retail IT

THis organisation needs integration developers to help build our next generation of applications. As a team, we will apply best practices in DevOps, architecture, solution design, scaling and testing.
Required
- At least 6+ years’ worth of professional development experience
- Strong software design skills
- Proficiency in more than one modern programming language such as Scala, Java, Python, Golang or C++
- Proficiency in a database technology such as SQL Server, Oracle, MySQL or PostgreSQL and Object-relational mapping
- Solid experience developing and running software on the JVM in a production environment
- Comfortable working in a Linux terminal
- Experience in distributed computing and building enterprise-wide systems
- Knowledge of professional software engineering practices for the full software development life cycle, including coding standards, code reviews, source control management, build processes and testing
Desired
- Functional programming knowledge
- Strong communication skills
- Proficiency in message queueing technology such as RabbitMQ
- Attention to detail
- Docker and Kubernetes knowledge/experience
- Good deductive and inductive reasoning
- Strong analytical and problem solving capabilities
- Good interpersonal skills, ability to work with diverse personality types and deal with conflict in an effective way
- Ability to work individually and with teams
- Experience in influencing best practices within teams