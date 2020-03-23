IT Developers

My client in Cape Town consists of a group of energetic go-getters in the Supply Chain arena. They are looking to build up their core IT development team in growing their web-based Supply Chain Planning Application which is already being used by global multinational companies.Key requirements would be:

Relevant degree

Solid understanding of programming logic (C#, SQL, Scala, Python etc)

Be passionate about adding to skills level by learning AWS, Databricks and new UI, amongst others, as their development strategy is to provide a highly stable product that is lightning fast and has an incredible UI (Currently they are using technologies like AWS to enhance speed and bring ML and AI into the application)

Hate bugs

Be able to set up automated testing and releases

This application brings together MRP, Lean, TOC and 6-Sigma to provide a new approach to supply chain planning and execution and has become mainstream in Europe and South America with recent approval by the USA (ASCM). Although this role is going to be based in Somerset West, there will be the opportunity to work offsite in the future, for part of the time.If you have the necessary development experience and exposure to working in the supply chain industry, this may well be the perfect opportunity for you. Neither of the vacancies is for entry level or very junior candidates so please do appreciate that and not apply if you are not a match. The roles will be initially for South Africans only although permanent residents may also apply.Please note that due to the volume of applicants that apply, we are unable to answer each and every application so if you are shortlisted, then you will be contacted. Thank youOrange Recruiting (Pty) LtdYour Specialists in Supply Chain Recruiting

