Python Developer

An awesome opportunity exists for a Python Developer at our client located in Century City, Cape Town.

Working within the IT team, the successful applicant will be working on the Content Ready platform, the core system which enables all the company’s trading.

RESPONSIBILITIES

– Development of new, and maintenance of existing functionality on their platform.

– This includes new interfaces to for purchasing new content, performance and functional enhancements to the existing system, and maintenance of the underlying systems.

– Creating and modifying reports.

– Resolving support queries.

Minimum requirements:

– Experience in an Object-Oriented language (Python, C# or Java). Python experience

– preferred and a willingness to work in Python is required.

– MYSQL

– LAMP stack.

– Web development (HTML, JavaScript)

In order to be considered for the position, the following requirements must be met:

– Matric

– Minimum 3 -5 years relevant work experience.

– Qualifications: Computer Science Degree or Engineering degree with Computer Science.

– Great interpersonal skills.

Behavioural Competencies Required:

– Good communication skills.

– A keen interest in understanding our business.

– The ability to build collaborative relationships.

– Be proactive, initiate action and be results orientated.

– Follow procedure accurately with high attention to detail.

Learn more/Apply for this position