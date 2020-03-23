Senior Data Centre Engineer

The primary responsibility of the TS Implementation Engineer (L3) is to provide technical support to Dimension Data clients. This includes remotely supporting clients within Service Level Agreements (SLAs) to install and configure software and hardware, resolve incidents, perform root cause analysis and adhere to any related processes such as change management. The TS Implementation Engineer (L3) is involved in more complex environments for installation, configuration and fault management.

Education required

Diploma, degree or relevant qualification in IT/Computing (or demonstrated equivalent work experience)

Certifications

The successful candidate must have the relevant certifications and experience in the following technologies: Dell EMC VMAX, Avamar, Networker, Nutanix, HPE Storage, Veeam, Pure Storage, VMware and Symantec.

The TS – Implementation Engineer (L3) is expected to gain certifications relevant to services supported. Certifications carry additional weight on candidate’s qualification for the role.

Work experience required

5+y ears’ work experience or completion of relevant intern program

4+ years of experience with troubleshooting and providing support required in Data Center Services within a medium to large ICT organisation.

