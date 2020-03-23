Senior Microsoft Support Engineer

The role is responsible for providing a professional third-line onsite technical support and field engineering service to clients by proactively identifying and resolving technical incidents and problems.

Through preemptive service incident and resolution activities, this role will restore service to clients by managing incidents and seeing them through to an effective resolution.

Their primary objective is to ensure all requests, process events and resolution incidents result in zero missed SLA conditions.

The role is responsible for managing incidents of high complexity, conducts advanced and complicated tasks, and provides resolution to a diverse range of complex problems.

Education required

Diploma, degree or relevant qualification in IT/Computing (or demonstrated equivalent work experience)

Certifications and knowledge required

AD – Strong Infrastructure skills (Including ADFS and ADCS) – Strong Skills

* Exchange/O365 – Strong skills

* Hyper-V/VMM- Strong Skills

* Storage/Physical Servers – Medium Skills

* IIS/Basic Website Support – Medium Skills

* SQL/Database Skills – Medium Skills

* Backup/Restore/DR (Avamar, Veeam) – Medium Skills

* Monitoring Services (SCOM/Solarwinds/OMS/AppCentrix etc) – Medium Skills

* Azure IaaS/PaaS/SaaS – Basic-Medium Skills

* PowerShell scripting – Medium to Strong skills

* Understanding of security/firewalls – Basic skills

Linux/Centos – Basic skills Any of the above certifications is a plus. The Engineer (L3) is expected to gain certifications relevant to services supported. Certifications carry additional weight on candidate's qualification for the role. I Work experience required 4-6 years' work experience 5+ years' experience required in Engineering function within a medium to large ICT organisation. Experience of Managed Services Strong general troubleshooting skills Working knowledge of ITIL Processes Solid work ethic, ability to deal with conflict, Client centric and Solid documentation skills Experience working with vendors and/or 3rd parties Standby/overtime will be required



