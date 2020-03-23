Senior .NET Developer

Mar 23, 2020

Senior .NET Developer

Cape Town

Tayla Allan

(contact number)

Looking for a new, exciting role with incredible career growth opportunities?

My Client, who specialise in HR and Payroll systems, is looking for a Senior .NET Developer to join their team!

Duties will include:

  • Develop and maintain Web applications
  • Version control discipline for software releases
  • Maintain all source code
  • Mobile development is advantageous
  • Follow formal software engineering practice
  • Experience with clients and meeting client expectations
  • Communicating at a management level
  • Meeting customer software requirements and develop software applications and programs to spec

Desired languages and tech stack:

  • ASP.NET
  • NET
  • .NET Core – beneficial
  • Web API
  • Angular
  • C#
  • SQL

Some perks you’ll enjoy:

  • Free lunch
  • Casual Dress Code
  • Team Support
  • Rapid career progression

If you are interested in this opportunity, email (email address)(email address) or ring me on (contact number)

