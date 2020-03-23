Senior .NET Developer
Cape Town
My Client, who specialise in HR and Payroll systems, is looking for a Senior .NET Developer to join their team!
Duties will include:
- Develop and maintain Web applications
- Version control discipline for software releases
- Maintain all source code
- Mobile development is advantageous
- Follow formal software engineering practice
- Experience with clients and meeting client expectations
- Communicating at a management level
- Meeting customer software requirements and develop software applications and programs to spec
Desired languages and tech stack:
- ASP.NET
- NET
- .NET Core – beneficial
- Web API
- Angular
- C#
- SQL
Some perks you’ll enjoy:
- Free lunch
- Casual Dress Code
- Team Support
- Rapid career progression
