Senior SQL Analyst

Providing technical support to business operations by developing and maintaining automation solutions using MS SQL server and related technologies. Managing data flow required for process automation and reporting within Risk Operations. Managing and maintaining SQL Server environment

Data systems architecture and development

Reporting and MI Delivery

Lead BI Projects

Stakeholder/Resource Management

Quality and Governance Standards

MINIMUM QUALIFICATION

University degree in business, statistics, industrial engineering or technology development

Postgraduate degree in business, statistics, industrial engineering or technology development (Preferred)

EXPERIENCE REQUIRED

5+ years’ experience in a similar role (senior analyst)

Extensive knowledge of MS SQL Server programming and support.

Sound knowledge of SQL as applied in analytics, reporting and systems development in MS SQL Server environment (SSIS, SSRS experience is an advantage)

Understanding data modeling, creating and updating datasets, stored procedures and other data objects

Experience in financial services industry is advantageous

SAS macro coding is an advantage

