Senior SQL Analyst

Providing technical support to business operations by developing and maintaining automation solutions using MS SQL server and related technologies. Managing data flow required for process automation and reporting within Risk Operations. Managing and maintaining SQL Server environment
- Data systems architecture and development
- Reporting and MI Delivery
- Lead BI Projects
- Stakeholder/Resource Management
- Quality and Governance Standards
MINIMUM QUALIFICATION
- University degree in business, statistics, industrial engineering or technology development
- Postgraduate degree in business, statistics, industrial engineering or technology development (Preferred)
EXPERIENCE REQUIRED
- 5+ years’ experience in a similar role (senior analyst)
- Extensive knowledge of MS SQL Server programming and support.
- Sound knowledge of SQL as applied in analytics, reporting and systems development in MS SQL Server environment (SSIS, SSRS experience is an advantage)
- Understanding data modeling, creating and updating datasets, stored procedures and other data objects
- Experience in financial services industry is advantageous
- SAS macro coding is an advantage