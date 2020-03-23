SARAO has an excellent career opportunity for a Senior Systems Engineer to join our team based in Cape Town. Working closely with the Manager: System Engineering.
Minimum education requirements:
- BEng /BSc. (Eng.)
Minimum work experience required:
- 10+ years’ relevant experience
The key purpose of these roles are as follows:
- Advance the maturity of systems and products through application of recognised systems engineering competence and skills.
- Responsible for all systems engineering elements of design and development through to integration, test & verification for sub-systems and systems with high criticality.
- Lead the definition of architectures and solutions derived from vague or abstract requirements.
- Review and integrate multiple activity reports into system level analysis and reports to ensure quality and integrity of results and recommendations within uncertain contexts.
- Responsible for the baselines and design configuration of the system under development, including leading and managing engineering changes to the baselines.
- Provide “field engineering” services for telescopes and sub-systems to aid in fault diagnostics and rectification
- Coach or mentor up to 5 young engineers in the field of engineering and specifically systems engineering.
- Use experience to employ innovative and unique methods and techniques to improve the efficiency and integrity of the systems engineering outcomes.
- Contribute to- and advance- organisational maturity through leading the development and implementation of engineering processes within his/her realm of responsibility.
- Provide systems engineering support across multiple domains, teams and on multiple products, subsystems and systems.
- Contribute to strategic leadership within Programme(s) and SARAO through experience-based inputs and conceptual/ strategic thinking.
Desirable additional educational, work experience, and personal qualities:
- Extensive technical knowledge and experience related to systems engineering
- Recognition at domain and/or national level for expertise in the field of systems engineering
- Certified Systems Engineering Professional (CSEP) accreditation
- Conceptual / strategic thinking
- Analytical problem-solving skills
- Excellent interpersonal skills and leadership
- Multi-tasking
- Communicate effectively in English (both written and verbally)
The ideal candidate will have the following competencies:
Ability
- Lead teams to deliver systems including the enterprise or organisational aspects thereof
- Undertake engineering activities, with particular focus on concurrent engineering and supportability
- Lead and execute engineering tasks and analysis without supervision
- Function simultaneously across multiple domains, teams and on multiple systems
- Lead the development and implementation of engineering processes
- Coach or mentor up to 5 young engineers in the field of engineering and specifically systems engineering
Experience
- Development of systems engineering processes and procedures
- Use of Computer-aided Systems Engineering Tools (e.g. CORE)
- Baseline establishment and management
- Advanced Applied Systems Engineering over the complete lifestyle and all hierarchy levels
Knowledge
- Systems Engineering Standards, e.g ISO/IEC/IEEE (contact number)
- Configuration management and configuration management systems
- Quality assurance systems (ISO 9001)
- In-depth knowledge of systems engineering and methods, procedures, tools and techniques