Senior Systems Engineer

Mar 23, 2020

SARAO has an excellent career opportunity for a Senior Systems Engineer to join our team based in Cape Town. Working closely with the Manager: System Engineering.

Minimum education requirements:

  • BEng /BSc. (Eng.)

Minimum work experience required:

  • 10+ years’ relevant experience

The key purpose of these roles are as follows:

  • Advance the maturity of systems and products through application of recognised systems engineering competence and skills.
  • Responsible for all systems engineering elements of design and development through to integration, test & verification for sub-systems and systems with high criticality.
  • Lead the definition of architectures and solutions derived from vague or abstract requirements.
  • Review and integrate multiple activity reports into system level analysis and reports to ensure quality and integrity of results and recommendations within uncertain contexts.
  • Responsible for the baselines and design configuration of the system under development, including leading and managing engineering changes to the baselines.
  • Provide “field engineering” services for telescopes and sub-systems to aid in fault diagnostics and rectification
  • Coach or mentor up to 5 young engineers in the field of engineering and specifically systems engineering.
  • Use experience to employ innovative and unique methods and techniques to improve the efficiency and integrity of the systems engineering outcomes.
  • Contribute to- and advance- organisational maturity through leading the development and implementation of engineering processes within his/her realm of responsibility.
  • Provide systems engineering support across multiple domains, teams and on multiple products, subsystems and systems.
  • Contribute to strategic leadership within Programme(s) and SARAO through experience-based inputs and conceptual/ strategic thinking.

Desirable additional educational, work experience, and personal qualities:

  • Extensive technical knowledge and experience related to systems engineering
  • Recognition at domain and/or national level for expertise in the field of systems engineering
  • Certified Systems Engineering Professional (CSEP) accreditation
  • Conceptual / strategic thinking
  • Analytical problem-solving skills
  • Excellent interpersonal skills and leadership
  • Multi-tasking
  • Communicate effectively in English (both written and verbally)

The ideal candidate will have the following competencies:

Ability

  • Lead teams to deliver systems including the enterprise or organisational aspects thereof
  • Undertake engineering activities, with particular focus on concurrent engineering and supportability
  • Lead and execute engineering tasks and analysis without supervision
  • Function simultaneously across multiple domains, teams and on multiple systems
  • Lead the development and implementation of engineering processes
  • Coach or mentor up to 5 young engineers in the field of engineering and specifically systems engineering

Experience

  • Development of systems engineering processes and procedures
  • Use of Computer-aided Systems Engineering Tools (e.g. CORE)
  • Baseline establishment and management
  • Advanced Applied Systems Engineering over the complete lifestyle and all hierarchy levels

Knowledge

  • Systems Engineering Standards, e.g ISO/IEC/IEEE (contact number)
  • Configuration management and configuration management systems
  • Quality assurance systems (ISO 9001)
  • In-depth knowledge of systems engineering and methods, procedures, tools and techniques

Learn more/Apply for this position