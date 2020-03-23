Senior Systems Engineer

SARAO has an excellent career opportunity for a Senior Systems Engineer to join our team based in Cape Town. Working closely with the Manager: System Engineering.

Minimum education requirements:

BEng /BSc. (Eng.)

Minimum work experience required:

10+ years’ relevant experience

The key purpose of these roles are as follows:

Advance the maturity of systems and products through application of recognised systems engineering competence and skills.

Responsible for all systems engineering elements of design and development through to integration, test & verification for sub-systems and systems with high criticality.

Lead the definition of architectures and solutions derived from vague or abstract requirements.

Review and integrate multiple activity reports into system level analysis and reports to ensure quality and integrity of results and recommendations within uncertain contexts.

Responsible for the baselines and design configuration of the system under development, including leading and managing engineering changes to the baselines.

Provide “field engineering” services for telescopes and sub-systems to aid in fault diagnostics and rectification

Coach or mentor up to 5 young engineers in the field of engineering and specifically systems engineering.

Use experience to employ innovative and unique methods and techniques to improve the efficiency and integrity of the systems engineering outcomes.

Contribute to- and advance- organisational maturity through leading the development and implementation of engineering processes within his/her realm of responsibility.

Provide systems engineering support across multiple domains, teams and on multiple products, subsystems and systems.

Contribute to strategic leadership within Programme(s) and SARAO through experience-based inputs and conceptual/ strategic thinking.

Desirable additional educational, work experience, and personal qualities:

Extensive technical knowledge and experience related to systems engineering

Recognition at domain and/or national level for expertise in the field of systems engineering

Certified Systems Engineering Professional (CSEP) accreditation

Conceptual / strategic thinking

Analytical problem-solving skills

Excellent interpersonal skills and leadership

Multi-tasking

Communicate effectively in English (both written and verbally)

The ideal candidate will have the following competencies:

Ability

Lead teams to deliver systems including the enterprise or organisational aspects thereof

Undertake engineering activities, with particular focus on concurrent engineering and supportability

Lead and execute engineering tasks and analysis without supervision

Function simultaneously across multiple domains, teams and on multiple systems

Lead the development and implementation of engineering processes

Coach or mentor up to 5 young engineers in the field of engineering and specifically systems engineering

Experience

Development of systems engineering processes and procedures

Use of Computer-aided Systems Engineering Tools (e.g. CORE)

Baseline establishment and management

Advanced Applied Systems Engineering over the complete lifestyle and all hierarchy levels

Knowledge

Systems Engineering Standards, e.g ISO/IEC/IEEE (contact number)

Configuration management and configuration management systems

Quality assurance systems (ISO 9001)

In-depth knowledge of systems engineering and methods, procedures, tools and techniques

