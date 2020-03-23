Software Specialist (.NET) – Century City

Job Type: Software Specialist (.NET)

Location: Century City, Cape Town

A client that has a start up type of vibe, well established in the crypto currency sector are diversify their portfolio by working with many different clients to grow their software solutions using an exciting range of software solutions and products that solve complex business problems and enhance day to day production

As an Full Stack Development Specialist your role will include

Developing on financial software and applications using .NET / C#, SQL, Angular

Enhancing existing project life cycles – understanding and simplifying requirements

Collaborating with developers, account managers, projects manager on coding requirements

Performing on project schedules – creating an up to date schedule on a weekly basis and informing of any changes

Understanding the architecture

You must have a technical skillet and be able to demonstrate experience in the following:

C# and .NET framework

SQL

Angular

API

TypeScript

The position offers :

No dress code

Flexible working hours

Incentives!

After work activities!

Award winning coffee!

This is an chance to enhance your career, to apply you can contact me:

