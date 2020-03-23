Team Lead Developer

The ideal candidate will be part of an agile development team, building and working on enterprise grade software systems on top of the Microsoft .NET development stack. The Software Development Team Lead will provide technical and team leadership through coaching and mentorship

Provide input into enhancing Application Architecture

Provide guidance to enhance and improve software develoÃƒÂ¥ment processes (SDLC)

Application Development

Lead and mentor a team of Software Engineers to deliver complex software projects

A little about who you are

A 3 year degree with Information Technology being the core subject

Minimum of 8 years’ development experience in C#, ASP.Net and

MS SQL/T-SQL within the Retail industry

Minimum of 2 to 3 years’ experience in a Senior or Lead Developer Role

Previous experience leading software development teams (more than one)

Knowledge and understanding of a Full Project Development/ Software Life Cycle

Knowledge and understanding of Solution Architecture design patterns and practices

Experience in project management techniques and methodologies will be advantageous

Excellent knowledge of system/ industry best practices

Knowledge and Experience with DevOps would be an advantage Experience with Continuous Integration and Deployment workflows

Experience working with container orchestration (e.g. Kubernetes)

Experience working within a microservices environment

Learn more/Apply for this position