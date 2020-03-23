Test Analyst AUTOMATION

We believe in building software that will shape the future and we are looking for testers with passion, drive, strong technical and problem solving skills to help us achieve this goal. We believe our testers play a vital role not just in ensuring the quality of the software we develop, but in making it better, all the way from backend to frontend. As a testeryou play a critical role in the design of our software to ensure it is developed with quality in mind from the very beginning and solving the many complex challenges along the way, using some of the industry’s latest technologies. Automation is a key part in what we do, so we will expect our testers to have a strong coding background to assist in building the automation systems that enable us to deliver this world class software rapidly

Job Summary

Estimating effort for testing tasks

Defining the test approach for each sprint

Extracting test requirements for user stories

Designing and creating test cases

Executing test cases manually / automated

Manual front end functional testing of applications – which includes system, integration, regression and end to end testing as well as exploratory testing

Collaborate closely with developers, identifying, logging, prioritizing and verifying defects in a defect tracking system

Managing and maintaining the test environments and test data

Implementing automated tests

Develop test tools, and extend test frameworks and test environments

First line support and root cause analysis of production issues and proactive, friendly, transparent and efficient support service

Playing a central role in establishing best practices for testing in an agile environment

Continuous improvement initiatives specifically with regard to quality

Product risk mitigation thereby limiting defects in production

Project risk mitigation thereby ensuring a smooth deployment process

Managing and maintaining the regression test suits (manual / automated)

Carry out exploratory testing

Final sign-off of new releases

Education

Degree in computer science or business information systems ideal, but solid experience will be considered as well

