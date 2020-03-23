WHO launches WhatsApp info service

The World Health Organisation WHO (www.WHO.int) is launching a messaging service with partners WhatsApp and Facebook to keep people safe from the novel coronavirus Covid-19.

The easy-to-use messaging service has the potential to reach 20billion people and enables WHO to get information directly into the hands of the people that need it.

From government leaders to health workers and family and friends, this messaging service will provide the latest news and information on coronavirus including details on symptoms and how people can protect themselves and others.

It also provides the latest situation reports and numbers in real time to help government decision-makers protect the health of their populations.

The service can be accessed through a link (http://bit.ly/who-covid19-whatsapp) that opens a conversation on WhatsApp. Users can simply type “hi” to activate the conversation, prompting a menu of options that can help answer their questions about Covid-19.